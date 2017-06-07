Comey to tell Senate committee he found Trump request to end Flynn investigation ‘very concerning’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former FBI Director James Comey will say in his opening statement to a congressional hearing that President Donald Trump told him, “I need loyalty. I expect loyalty” during a January dinner.
Comey is set to testify before the Senate Intelligence committee Thursday. His prepared statement was released Wednesday afternoon.
In the statement, Comey says he and Trump dined together privately in January. During the meal, he says Trump asked him if he wanted to remain on as FBI director. Comey says he replied that he wanted to serve out his ten-year term and “was not on anybody’s side politically.”
Comey says Trump then made his statement about loyalty.
Trump abruptly fired Comey last month.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- Deputies: Sebring woman let snake bite baby
- Cashews recalled because of glass fragments
- Florida court orders doctor to stop performing surgery after woman’s death
- St. Pete residents upset over hate signs posted in neighbor’s yard
- Co-worker asked for protection from Orlando workplace gunman who killed 5
- Authorities identify disgruntled ex-worker, 5 people he killed at Orlando business
- Georgia man wrangles snake out of gas pump
delivered to your inbox
updates on the day’s top stories