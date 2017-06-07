Police search for hit-and-run suspect in Dade City

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Dade City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a hit-and-run suspect who ran into an elderly couple’s car in Dade City.

Witnesses say the couple was in their car, leaving the Save-A-Lot parking lot on US Highway 301 when they were struck by a newer-model, dark burgundy passenger car, possibly a Chevrolet Impala.

The female passenger, 76, was transported to Bayfront Health Hospital after experiencing shortness of breath.

Police say the suspect is a young black female in her early 20’s who is approximately 6′ tall. She has a thin build and was wearing a tan dress with stripes below the knee.

She reportedly exited the vehicle after the crash to check for damage, then got back into the vehicle and fled the scene without exchanging information.

Her vehicle may have damage to the front or grill area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts has been asked to contact the Dade City Police Department at 352-521-1495. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-873-TIPS. You may remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward for the information.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

BACK TO TOP STORIES