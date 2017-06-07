Orlando police responding to report of suspicious vehicle at Orlando Intl. Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Orlando police are investigating a suspicious vehicle at Orlando International Airport.

According to an emergency bulletin from the airport, the vehicle was found at the level 1, A side of the main terminal.

An airport canine team is currently sweeping the area, authorities said.

The airport remains open and officials said they are working to “minimize impact to travelers” while officers investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

