Nurses get BOGO burritos, other entrees at Chipotle today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you’re a nurse today is your lucky day!
Chipotle is showing its love for nurses by offering a buy one, get one free deal on June 14.
Nurses just have to bring a valid ID into any United States or Canada location on Wednesday to get BOGO burritos, burrito bowls, salads or tacos.
The resturant chain said the deal is not valid on online, mobile or fax orders, or combined with other coupons and promotions.
Get all the details on this tasty “Code Burrito” promotion at Chipotle’s website.
WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –
- Astronomers discover planet hotter than most stars
- 11-year-old boy with autism conquers fear of roller coasters
- Social media helps 93-year-old bride find wedding dress
- Canada combats teen sexting with naked mole rat campaign
- National Doughnut Day and help kids in Tampa Bay
>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
the latest trending news straight from social media.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.