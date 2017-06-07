Nurses get BOGO burritos, other entrees at Chipotle today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you’re a nurse today is your lucky day!

Chipotle is showing its love for nurses by offering a buy one, get one free deal on June 14.

Nurses just have to bring a valid ID into any United States or Canada location on Wednesday to get BOGO burritos, burrito bowls, salads or tacos.

The resturant chain said the deal is not valid on online, mobile or fax orders, or combined with other coupons and promotions.

Get all the details on this tasty “Code Burrito” promotion at Chipotle’s website.

