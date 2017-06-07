New trial requested in ‘Making a Murderer’ case

FILE - In this March 13, 2007 file photo, Steven Avery listens to testimony in the courtroom at the Calumet County Courthouse in Chilton, Wis. The attorney for Avery, a convicted killer featured in the hit Netflix documentary series "Making a Murderer," filed a motion Friday, Aug. 26, 2016, seeking permission to perform extensive scientific tests on evidence she believes will show he's innocent. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool, File)

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — A lawyer is asking for a new trial for a Wisconsin man convicted in a case profiled in the “Making a Murderer” Netflix series.

Attorney Kathleen Zellner filed a 1,272-page document Wednesday claiming Steven Avery’s conviction was based on planted evidence and false testimony.

USA Today Network-Wisconsin reports Zellner contends Avery deserves a new trial “in the interests of justice.”

The Wisconsin Department of Justice did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Avery was sentenced to life in prison in the 2005 death of 25-year-old photographer Teresa Halbach in Manitowoc County.

Avery’s nephew, Brendan Dassey, confessed to detectives he helped his uncle rape and kill Halbach in the Avery family’s salvage yard. A judge overturned Dassey’s conviction in August. State attorneys are appealing that decision.

