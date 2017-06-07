Meet Tyke, Dade City Police Department’s new K-9 officer

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Dade City Police Department is welcoming the newest member of their team to the community.

Tyke is a 15-month-old German shepherd. Officer Kevin Burns, a 12 ½ year veteran of the agency, is his partner.

Officer Burns and Tyke completed a 16-week training course in patrol procedures and tracking, sponsored by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

The team will be capable of searching buildings and tracking suspects, missing children and vulnerable adults.

Donations to purchase Tyke were received from a number of service organizations, including the Rotary and Kiwanis Clubs, as well as private donors.

The Dade City Police Foundation coordinated the purchase of the dog and related equipment.

The K-9 duo will be formally introduced to the public at the City Commission meeting on June 13th at 5:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

