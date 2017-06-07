Meet Tyke, Dade City Police Department’s new K-9 officer

By Published:

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Dade City Police Department is welcoming the newest member of their team to the community.

Tyke is a 15-month-old German shepherd. Officer Kevin Burns, a 12 ½ year veteran of the agency, is his partner.

Officer Burns and Tyke completed a 16-week training course in patrol procedures and tracking, sponsored by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

The team will be capable of searching buildings and tracking suspects, missing children and vulnerable adults.

Donations to purchase Tyke were received from a number of service organizations, including the Rotary and Kiwanis Clubs, as well as private donors.

The Dade City Police Foundation coordinated the purchase of the dog and related equipment.

The K-9 duo will be formally introduced to the public at the City Commission meeting on June 13th at 5:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

BACK TO TOP STORIES  

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s