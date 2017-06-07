Heavy rain causes flooding, road closures in Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Heavy rain is causing flooding and road closures in some parts of the Tampa Bay area.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said there is significant flooding in some parts of the county.

The following roads have been closed in Hillsborough County-

Manhattan Ave. south of Sligh Ave. is closed due to flooding

Hesperides St. south of Sligh Ave. is closed due to flooding

The following roads are flooded, but have not yet been closed-

Bayshore Blvd at Gandy Blvd. –flooded not passable

Estrella St. at Dale Mabry Hwy – flooded not passable

Neptune St. at Dale Mabry Hwy – flooded not passable

Watrous St. at Dale Mabry Hwy- southbound lanes flooded

If you are out on the road today, be sure to turn around and never drive through flooded roadways and be cautious of possible downed trees and downed power lines.

Other weather-related closures in the Tampa Bay area-

Lowry Park Zoo is closed for the day.

We will continue to update this story as new information comes in.