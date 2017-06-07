GR8 Inspiration: St. Pete woman raises money to help rape victims heal

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — In 2008, Melissa Mihok’s story made national headlines, she was the victim of a brutal rape in St. Petersburg. Every year since that horrific event, Mihok has made it her mission to help other victims of rape and domestic violence.

She founded “Heels to Heal” and began producing exciting fashion runway shows that raise money for victims to receive counseling after a traumatic event like rape, or sexual abuse.

“I understand, and that’s what makes this mission even more powerful. It’s because I do understand what happens with PTSD and all of the anxiety that occurs after an incident, that is so traumatic, whether it’s domestic violence or sexual assault,” said Mihok.

Her events draw huge crowds and raise thousands of dollars for those in needs, but more importantly her work helps victims break their silence and begin the healing process.

“People have come forward and just thanked me for creating such an incredible mission, and I really thank them for believing in the mission and seeing how important that it is,” explained Mihok, who went on to say that therapy and intense counseling was what saw her through her darkest days.

Mihok is thankful for the support she gets from the community, which grows by the day.

Foundation For A Healthy St. Petersburg is helping Heels to Heal grow through grant money, so it can help more victims throughout Tampa Bay.

Melissa Mihok is a Gr8 Inspiration.

