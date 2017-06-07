Foods you can eat that may help you look younger

(WFLA) — It’s fair to say that most of us want to look younger and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
But, did you know that in addition to using products for your face and skin that help, eating certain foods can also reduce the signs of aging and bring back that healthy glow?
Registered dietitian Abigail Dougherty recommends filling up your plate with a rainbow of colors.
“Green and yellow vegetables, like green and yellow peppers and any type of greens, may help with reducing wrinkling around the crows feet area a study on Japanese women found,” said Dougherty.
In addition to yellow and green, adding tomatoes, citrus and pomegranate have also been shown to reduce aging. Healthy sources of fat from avocado and extra virgin olive oil have also been shown to help with aging. It’s
Healthy sources of fat from avocado and extra virgin olive oil have also been known to help with aging.
It’s never too late to start eating for your health and your youth.
WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –
- Doctors deliver baby gorilla at Philly Zoo
- Celebrate Chocolate Ice Cream Day with free ice cream
- 11-year-old boy with autism conquers fear of roller coasters
- Social media helps 93-year-old bride find wedding dress
- Canada combats teen sexting with naked mole rat campaign
>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
the latest trending news straight from social media.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.