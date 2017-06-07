Florida legislature expected to debate medical marijuana at special session

Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - This April 15, 2017 file photo shows marijuana plants for sale at the ShowGrow dispensary a medical marijuana provider in downtown Los Angeles. This year is poised to be a big one for legalized marijuana, with California and other states that recently approved recreational pot coming online. Yet uncertainty over the Trump administration's intents toward pot enforcement has created at least partial paralysis in those states on public consumption, licensing and other issues. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel,File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Frustration about the Florida legislature’s inability to agree on a framework for an amendment expanding medical marijuana could build if it’s not addressed at this week’s special session.

Gov. Rick Scott called the session that begins Wednesday because of an ongoing feud over the state budget, but observers expected medical marijuana to be added to the agenda.

Legislators haven’t been able to agree on how many retail dispensaries a medical marijuana treatment center should be allowed to open and whether cannabis should be subject to sales tax.

The amendment passed by 71 percent of voters in November expands legal use beyond the limited prescriptions for low-strength marijuana allowed under a 2014 law. Lawmakers could return for another special session if nothing gets resolved this week.

The state Department of Health would set the rules for medical marijuana if legislators can’t agree on a plan.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

 BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s