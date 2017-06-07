Florida legislature expected to debate medical marijuana at special session

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Frustration about the Florida legislature’s inability to agree on a framework for an amendment expanding medical marijuana could build if it’s not addressed at this week’s special session.

Gov. Rick Scott called the session that begins Wednesday because of an ongoing feud over the state budget, but observers expected medical marijuana to be added to the agenda.

Legislators haven’t been able to agree on how many retail dispensaries a medical marijuana treatment center should be allowed to open and whether cannabis should be subject to sales tax.

The amendment passed by 71 percent of voters in November expands legal use beyond the limited prescriptions for low-strength marijuana allowed under a 2014 law. Lawmakers could return for another special session if nothing gets resolved this week.

The state Department of Health would set the rules for medical marijuana if legislators can’t agree on a plan.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

BACK TO TOP STORIES