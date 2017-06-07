Florida court orders doctor to stop performing surgery after woman’s death

DORAL, Fla. (AP) – A Florida court has ordered that a doctor stop performing plastic surgery after an Illinois woman’s death.

The Miami Herald reports Florida’s First District Court of Appeal on Monday ruled that 44-year-old Osakatukei “Osak” Omulepu must also have a board-certified physician present for any other medical procedures.

The ruling is in effect until the court decides about the state’s effort to stop Omulepu from practicing.

Miami-Dade County authorities say his patient, 30-year-old Lattia Baumeister, died on June 1 of fat clots in her lung from liposuction and fat transfer surgery.

Omulepu’s attorney, Monica Rodriguez, says he offered to work under a board-certified plastic surgeon’s supervision in response to the court restricting his license.

Florida officials have tried three times since February 2016 to stop Omulepu from performing a self-declared specialty liposuction and fat transfer procedure.

