Family Dollar clerks held at gunpoint in Thonotosassa, suspects still at large

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. (WFLA) – It was a moment of sheer terror for two female clerks at a Family Dollar store in Thonotosassa.

Right as the store is about to close, two masked men were caught on surveillance walking calmly through the front door of the establishment located at 11707 Williams Road.

One man pauses to adjust his mask, making sure he’s hidden.

Moments later, the dangerous duo is seen casing the store to make sure no one is around.

That’s when the clerk stops in her tracks—sadly, she knows what is about to happen.

The men lead her and another coworker behind the counter to get cash and other items.

One of the women tries to fight back. She can be seen on camera kicking the gunman and punching him in the face.

That’s when he puts the barrel of the gun to the back of her head. Both women thought they were going to die.

The men continued to their mission to rob the store as the women are forced to the ground.

One of the victims is seen on surveillance curled up in a ball, frozen and terrified as the men make their way out of the store.

Moments later, the clerks are seen on surveillance hugging, comforting one another after the terror they just experienced.

They tell News Channel 8 the men explained to them they would die if they did not comply with their demands.

A neighbor who lives nearby tells us the two suspects are not from the area. “We know everyone in this neighborhood, who comes in and who comes out. They clearly came out here to do this,” said Donald Jackson. “We watch out for one another.”

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office released these descriptions of the men who robbed the store:

Suspect #1: Black male, mid 20’s, 5’8″, 180 lbs., light complexion, thin

build. Last seen wearing black hoodie, camo shorts, black sneakers, white

glove with fingers cut out.

Suspect #2: Black male, mid 20’s, 6’0″, 240 lbs., heavy-set build, dark

complexion. Last seen wearing a black shirt pulled up over back of head, blue

jean shorts and black sneakers.

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 247-8200. Tipsters who want to be eligible for a cash reward should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477). To report anonymously, go to http://www.crimestopperstb.com or send a mobile tip using CrimeStoppers’ P3 Tips Mobile application, which is a free download for iPhones, iPads and Droids. You must call Crime Stoppers first to be eligible for a reward.

