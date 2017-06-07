Driver crashes into Marion County Sheriff’s Office

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – If you’re going to crash into any building, a sheriff’s office would probably be your last choice.

Unfortunately, that’s where a 62-year-old woman found herself on Tuesday after she drove through the front doors of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, according to the agency’s Facebook page.

Deputies say an unidentified woman tried to park outside of the MCSO Dunnellon District Office located at 19995 SW 86th Street.

She was operating the vehicle with hand controls when deputies say she entered a parking space, did not stop, and crashed through the front doors of the office.

Fortunately, nobody was injured during the incident.

The vehicle sustained nearly $1,000 dollars worth of damage and caused nearly $10,000 worth of damage to the office.

The Florida Highway Patrol cited the driver for careless driving.

No further details regarding the incident were released.

