Doctors deliver baby gorilla at Philly Zoo

(WFLA/CNN) — The Philadelphia Zoo is welcoming its newest addition.

A baby gorilla was born on Friday, after some tense moments that prompted zoo officials to call in extra help.

Kira, the mother, went into labor and the delivery process was taking an unusually long time.

The zoo called in a team of local experts and thankfully the baby and new mom is happy and healthy.

The baby male gorilla has not been named yet.

