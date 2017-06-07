Celebrate Chocolate Ice Cream Day with free ice cream

(WFLA) — Grab your spoons, friends! In honor of National Chocolate Ice Cream Day, Postmates is doling out 10,000 pints of free ice cream this Wednesday, June 7.

The first 5,000 Tampa Bay area residents who download the food delivery app at springboard.postmates.com/ICECREAM, add any two pints of ice cream from a local parlor to their cart and enter the code ICECREAM at checkout will receive their order free of charge.

According to data compiled by Postmates and National Today, Tampa is ranked number 35 on the list of most chocolate ice cream-loving cities across the country, behind our fellow sunshine towns Fort Lauderdale (#11) and Miami (#12).

WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross will be on Facebook Live with Ice Cream Chef, Nichole Arnold at 12:30 Wednesday afternoon. You can learn how to make your very own Cupcake Sundae, using Graeter’s signature Double Chocolate Chip.

