Arizona truck driver loses load of beer all over highway

TEMPE, AZ. (WFLA/KPNX) – Police in Arizona said a truck driver lost control on a highway ramp on Wednesday and dumped a load of beer on the side of the road.
Cans of Bud Light were broken all over the ground after the top of the truck opened up.
The driver of the truck was injured, but is expected to be okay.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- Deputies: Sebring woman let snake bite baby
- Cashews recalled because of glass fragments
- Florida court orders doctor to stop performing surgery after woman’s death
- St. Pete residents upset over hate signs posted in neighbor’s yard
- Co-worker asked for protection from Orlando workplace gunman who killed 5
- Authorities identify disgruntled ex-worker, 5 people he killed at Orlando business
- Georgia man wrangles snake out of gas pump
delivered to your inbox
updates on the day’s top stories