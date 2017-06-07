Arizona truck driver loses load of beer all over highway

WFLA/KPNX Published:

TEMPE, AZ. (WFLA/KPNX) – Police in Arizona said a truck driver lost control on a highway ramp on Wednesday and dumped a load of beer on the side of the road.

Cans of Bud Light were broken all over the ground after the top of the truck opened up.

The driver of the truck was injured, but is expected to be okay.

