Abandoned dog living out final years checking off ‘bucket list’ in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lakeland couple is making sure their 17-year-old rescued Chihuahua lives out his final years experiencing the love every dog should, the love he missed out on during years of abuse and neglect.
Tiffany and Billy Hutto rescued Coffee Bean after he was left abandoned and abused on a street in Miami.
The Huttos created a bucket list for Coffee Bean and are determined to check off as many items as possible. Coffee Bean has met Miss Florida, walked on the beach at sunset and had a massage, complete with a manicure and pedicure.
Tiffany contacted the city hoping to fulfill a few more items.
Coffee Bean met City Manager Tony Delgado and was presented a “Bone to the City”.
A trip to the Lakeland Fire Department made this little dog’s day when he got to sit in a big fire truck.
Coffee Bean was also made an honorary K-9 for the day, with a badge placed around his neck by Lakeland Police Chief Larry Giddens.
You can follow Coffee Bean at his Facebook page.
Follow Melissa Marino on Facebook
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- Deputies: Sebring woman let snake bite baby
- Cashews recalled because of glass fragments
- Florida court orders doctor to stop performing surgery after woman’s death
- St. Pete residents upset over hate signs posted in neighbor’s yard
- Co-worker asked for protection from Orlando workplace gunman who killed 5
- Authorities identify disgruntled ex-worker, 5 people he killed at Orlando business
- Georgia man wrangles snake out of gas pump
delivered to your inbox
updates on the day’s top stories