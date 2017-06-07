Abandoned dog living out final years checking off ‘bucket list’ in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lakeland couple is making sure their 17-year-old rescued Chihuahua lives out his final years experiencing the love every dog should, the love he missed out on during years of abuse and neglect.

Tiffany and Billy Hutto rescued Coffee Bean after he was left abandoned and abused on a street in Miami.

The Huttos created a bucket list for Coffee Bean and are determined to check off as many items as possible. Coffee Bean has met Miss Florida, walked on the beach at sunset and had a massage, complete with a manicure and pedicure.

Tiffany contacted the city hoping to fulfill a few more items.

Coffee Bean met City Manager Tony Delgado and was presented a “Bone to the City”.

A trip to the Lakeland Fire Department made this little dog’s day when he got to sit in a big fire truck.

Coffee Bean was also made an honorary K-9 for the day, with a badge placed around his neck by Lakeland Police Chief Larry Giddens.

