Abandoned dog living out final years checking off ‘bucket list’ in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lakeland couple is making sure their 17-year-old rescued Chihuahua lives out his final years experiencing the love every dog should, the love he missed out on during years of abuse and neglect.

Tiffany and Billy Hutto rescued Coffee Bean after he was left abandoned and abused on a street in Miami.

The Huttos created a bucket list for Coffee Bean and are determined to check off as many items as possible. Coffee Bean has met Miss Florida, walked on the beach at sunset and had a massage, complete with a manicure and pedicure.