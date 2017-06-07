2 House Democrats launch longshot bid to impeach Trump

By Published:
AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two House Democrats are launching a longshot bid to impeach President Donald Trump.

The effort by Reps. Al Green of Texas and Brad Sherman of California has little chance of success in the Republican-led House. They don’t even have the backing of many fellow Democrats.

Nevertheless, the lawmakers said Wednesday they are drafting articles of impeachment. They say Trump obstructed justice when he fired FBI Director James Comey, who was investigating Russian meddling in the presidential election.

Other Democrats say they want to see the outcome of the investigation before rendering a decision on whether to impeach Trump.

Since Comey’s firing, the Justice Department has appointed a special counsel, former FBI Director Robert Mueller, to oversee the Russia investigation.

Comey is scheduled to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee Thursday.

TORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

BACK TO TOP STORIES  

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s