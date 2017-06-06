Winter Haven police searching for armed bank robber who terrorized teller

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Winter Haven police need the public’s help identifying an armed robber who terrorized a bank teller on Tuesday.

Police said the suspected entered the Chase Bank located at 1350 6th Street NW at 4:50 p.m.

The suspect approached the teller and demanded money for the teller. He told the teller not to push the alarm, or he would shoot.

The teller complied, placing money inside a plastic bag the suspect supplied.

The suspect ordered the teller, at gunpoint, at turn around and face the wall.

Nobody was physically injured during the robbery.

Surveillance video shows the suspect entering a white four-door vehicle, headed northbound.

Earlier in the day, the same man is seen in surveillance video drinking a cup of coffee outside the bank. The outfit the man was wearing in the images is identical to what the robbery was wearing a short time later.

The suspect was wearing a fake beard when he returned to commit the robbery.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

