Texas dad wears special Pokemon tie to son’s graduation

(WFLA/CNN) — A father in Texas attended his son’s high school graduation wearing a very memorable tie.

Back in first grade, his son gave him a Pokemon tie for Father’s Day.

Eleven years later, he surprised his son by wearing the tie on his big day.

A photo of the pair on Twitter has already received more than 400,000 likes.

According to his son’s profile, he’ll be attending the University of Texas at Austin.

