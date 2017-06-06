Tampa man arrested for traveling to meet minor

By Published: Updated:

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man is facing charges after deputies say he traveled to Sarasota County to have sex with who he thought was a 12-year-old girl.

Deputies say an undercover agent was contacted by 27-year-old Marcus Wilcox last month through Mocospace, a mobile gaming community. Wilcox exchanged numbers with the undercover agent and then started texting them.

Wilcox was told he was talking to a 14-year-old girl. According to deputies, Wilcox said he was 19 and told the “girl” his profile stating he was 27 was incorrect. The undercover agent then said her age was wrong too, and that she was actually 12.

Deputies say Wilcox then started talking about sex with the agent and said he had condoms. The agent gave Wilcox an address to meet at, and Wilcox was arrested when he showed up.

He is charged with use of a computer to solicit a child to commit sex acts and traveling to solicit a child to commit sex acts.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

> BACK TO TOP STORIES

: http://wx.wfla.com/oembed/app_promo/app_dl.html

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s