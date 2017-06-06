Tampa man arrested for traveling to meet minor

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man is facing charges after deputies say he traveled to Sarasota County to have sex with who he thought was a 12-year-old girl.

Deputies say an undercover agent was contacted by 27-year-old Marcus Wilcox last month through Mocospace, a mobile gaming community. Wilcox exchanged numbers with the undercover agent and then started texting them.

Wilcox was told he was talking to a 14-year-old girl. According to deputies, Wilcox said he was 19 and told the “girl” his profile stating he was 27 was incorrect. The undercover agent then said her age was wrong too, and that she was actually 12.

Deputies say Wilcox then started talking about sex with the agent and said he had condoms. The agent gave Wilcox an address to meet at, and Wilcox was arrested when he showed up.

He is charged with use of a computer to solicit a child to commit sex acts and traveling to solicit a child to commit sex acts.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

: http://wx.wfla.com/oembed/app_promo/app_dl.html