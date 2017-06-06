Tampa Bay area veterans take Honor Flight trip to Washington

Marco Villarreal

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — On the 73rd anniversary of D-Day, a group of veterans in Tampa Bay met up in St. Petersburg to take a trip that would honor and thank them for their service.

The 77 World War II, Korea and Vietnam veterans took a trip to the nation’s capitol Tuesday, thanks to Honor Flight of West Central Florida.

“I have not been there since 1957,” Air Force veteran Fortunado Serrano said. “I was stationed just outside of Washington at one of the local bases, and it’s been a long time since I’ve been there.”

Honor Flight organized the trip with help from St. Pete International Aiport. Veterans taking the trip are allowed to bring a chaperone with them. In many cases, they bring a family member

“He’s been asking me questions already about, a little about my life, you know, in the service,” Joseph Incorvia said of his family member chaperone. “He knew a lot about it, but I guess today we’re just getting a little more specific.”

The heroes return to the St. Pete Airport Tuesday night at 8:30. The welcome home celebration is open to everyone who wants to come out and cheer on the men in a way they didn’t get when they returned home from war.

