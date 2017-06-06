St. Petersburg police searching for missing woman

By Published: Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Petersburg Police Department needs help to locating missing woman.

Sarah Norman, 26, left a residence on 5th Avenue North on May 28. She last spoke with a family member on May 30.

Police said she does not know anyone in the area. She does not have identification on her and does not have a cellphone.

Norman was possibly last seen along 34th Street North, near 32nd Avenue on June 4.

She was last seen wearing black shorts, a multi-colored shirt and black Polo brand tennis shoes.

If you know the whereabouts of Sarah Norman, call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or text keyword “SPPD” and your anonymous tip to 847-411.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s