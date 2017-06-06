St. Petersburg police searching for missing woman

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Petersburg Police Department needs help to locating missing woman.

Sarah Norman, 26, left a residence on 5th Avenue North on May 28. She last spoke with a family member on May 30.

Police said she does not know anyone in the area. She does not have identification on her and does not have a cellphone.

Norman was possibly last seen along 34th Street North, near 32nd Avenue on June 4.

She was last seen wearing black shorts, a multi-colored shirt and black Polo brand tennis shoes.

If you know the whereabouts of Sarah Norman, call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or text keyword “SPPD” and your anonymous tip to 847-411.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES