Deputies: Sebring woman let snake bite baby

SEBRING, Fla. (WFLA) – A Sebring woman is facing a charge of child abuse after a video was posted to social media that showed a snake biting a 1-year-old baby, after it was presented to the infant in a Tupperware container.

According to an arrest affidavit, Chartelle St. Laurent uploaded a video of the incident to Facebook.

The video shows the 1-year-old child reaching for the snake and the snake striking her on her right thumb. A woman’s voice can be heard laughing as the girl begins crying.

St. Laurent told deputies she grew up catching and interacting with snakes and reptiles and took the opportunity to find a non-poisonous red rat snake to expose the child to.

The snake appeared to be fourteen inches long, according to the affidavit.

Investigators say St. Laurent admitted to holding the container up to the child and allowed the snake to strike her, as seen in the video.

St. Laurent told deputies she let the snake strike her prior to letting the child interact with it.

The were no marks or injury to the child from the snake strike.

St. Laurent is charged with one count of cruelty towards a child, which is a third degree felony.

