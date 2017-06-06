Polk deputies: Homeowner hit with SUV after interrupting burglary

LAKE ALFRED, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies say a Polk County man returned home this week to find his house being burglarized, and was then hit by a car driven by a suspect.

The man and his wife returned to their home on Creek Road in Lake Alfred just before noon Monday and said they found a dark SUV backed into their yard that they did not recognize.

The husband, who was driving, said he pulled into the yard to get a closer look and got out of his car. That’s when he saw two men running from the screened-in pool area attached to his house.

As the men were running through the yard, the victim said a woman behind the wheel of the SUV drove at him and then swerved towards him to hit him. The man said he was forced backward into his own car, and the SUV drove away down Creek Road.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office K9 and aviation units responded to the scene. The aviation unit found a man on Highway 557 North who was waving his arms. He then told responding deputies he found an unknown man in his garage.

The suspect, identified as Tacordon Riggins, was arrested for unarmed burglary of an unoccupied residence and attempted felony murder.

Deputies are still trying to identify the other suspects.

The victim was taken to the hospital. It’s not clear at this point how serious his injuries are.

