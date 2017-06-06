Police investigating shootout between cars in Tampa

Ryan Hughes

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police had to pursue a car early Tuesday morning after it’s believed it was involved in a shootout.

A police lieutenant tells us people in two cars shot at each other at Williams Park Center, a city park, near East Tampa.

One of the cars took off and police followed it.

It was eventually stopped near North 40th and East Clifton Streets.

Police say four people in the car bailed. Two were caught.

Video shows a man resisting and police officers wrestling him to the ground.

It’s unclear if the other people in the car were caught or what happened to the second car involved in the incident.

