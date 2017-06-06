Deputies: Pinellas woman confessed to sex acts with teenage girl she met on app

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 21-year-old woman is awaiting trial, accused of engaging in sexual acts with a 14-year-old girl she met on the Whisper app.

Whisper is a location-based app used by millions of people who share secrets and make confessions.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested and charged Taylor Paige Horne, 21, of Trinity on Sunday night.

She’s facing six counts of lewd and lascivious battery.

Deputies began their investigation on May 30 after someone who overheard one of Horne’s conversations submitted an anonymous tip.

Investigators say Horne met the victim three months ago and started having sexual encounters a month later and continued to have the encounters until her arrest.

The two had several sexual encounters at numerous locations in Pinellas and Pasco Counties, according to arrest records.

The locations included Horne’s home in Trinity, a relative’s house in Largo and inside her vehicle parked at JW Cate Park in St. Petersburg, deputies say.

Deputies say a sex toy was used during the encounters and that Horne had sex with the victim, knowing she was 14.

Horne allegedly admitted to six meetups, but the victim told deputies there were 10 to 20 encounters.

Horne is being held at the Pinellas County Jail with bond set at $60,000.

