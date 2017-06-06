Melissa Leo Stars in “I’m Dying up Here”

Before the internet and viral videos made it easy for aspiring comics to get their material seen, they had to travel and perform at comedy clubs to rise through the ranks of stand-up comedy and make a name for themselves. This drama series explores the famed Los Angeles stand-up scene of the 1970s as the comedy hopefuls stand alone on stage, “dying” for fame, fortune and — if they’re lucky — a shot on Johnny Carson’s show. Oscar winner Melissa Leo leads the ensemble cast as Goldie, a comedy-club owner who mentors a competitive but close-knit group of comics. She leads her business with an iron fist but nurtures the comics with tough love because she knows that there’s no such thing as an easy laugh in their chosen profession.

