Manatee program will hire former addicts to help those struggling with heroin

One of the first of its kind in Tampa Bay

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Governor Rick Scott has just earmarked $500,000 to start a Manatee County program that will be one of the first of its kind in the Tampa Bay area.

It’s called the ‘Recovery Peer Coach Pilot Program.’ The county plans to hire roughly 14 former heroin addicts and use them as peer coaches to encourage and support current addicts who are trying to escape their addiction.

Manatee County leads the state in overdose deaths per capita when it comes to opioids, including heroin and Fentanyl.

“What we’re trying to do is capitalize on that lived experience to inspire people to seek treatment, inspire people to stick with treatment,” said Manatee County Health Care Services Manager Joshua Barnett.

The county is looking for former addicts who are from the Manatee County area. They want people who were treated locally and found their way out of addiction.

“Somebody who can walk the walk and talk the talk from not just a clinical lens, but also a lived experience to say ‘You know I’ve been through this, let me share with you my experience’ to help support somebody as they navigate sort of the challenges of addiction and recovery at the same time,” Barnett said.

“I think it’s really important to see that these people have something vital to contribute, not necessarily because of clinical expertise, but because of their recovery expertise,” he said.

The county is still developing the program but officials expect it to begin sometime in the next few months.

“We’ve seen ourselves as the epicenter of overdose and addiction. I really would like to use this program to help catapult this county into not being a county known for addiction but a county known for recovery,” said Barnett.

