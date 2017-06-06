Man searching for vandals fired several rounds at Pinellas Uber driver, passengers

Jamel Lanee' By Published:

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – A Palm Harbor man is accused of shooting at an Uber driver while she had passengers in her car Sunday night.

Lydia Pharo said four bullets pierced her vehicle, one in the engine, one in the panel and two in the bumper.

Pharo was dropping two juveniles off at a home on Indiana Avenue when detectives say David Grenke opened fire.

Pinellas County investigators said he fired four to five shots with a .40 caliber handgun.

“I just thought of him as a crazy man with a gun, just going out of control and just shooting everywhere and not really caring about the direction he’s firing at,” said Pharo.

She said she tried to take off.

“I put my window down on the passenger side and said, ‘don’t shoot me, I’m an Uber driver.’ I said ‘I don’t know what’s going on,’” said Pharo.

Deputies said Grenke believed Pharo and her passengers were vandals.

Grenke stopped by the relatives’ home to check on it. He found windows broken and doors wide open.

“The suspect did not stop to ask any of the victims of their involvement of potential vandalism that occurred,” said Sgt. Spencer Gross

Investigators said the teens were headed to a party at the nearby park. The home’s address was given as a location point.

Deputies said Grenke is not charged with attempted murder because his intent was not to kill anyone, but to scare intruders.

Pharo said Grenke should be behind bars.

“The guy does not deserve to be out on bail,” she said. “He could have hurt us. He could have killed us, I mean one of the two. We were just blessed that night.”

Grenke is charged with two counts of criminal mischief and three counts of aggravated assault.

Follow Jamel Lanee’ on Facebook

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

Get our hottest stories
delivered to your inbox
Sign up for News Channel 8’s Newsletter to get
updates on the day’s top stories
Privacy Policy | Manage Newsletters

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s