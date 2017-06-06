Man searching for vandals fired several rounds at Pinellas Uber driver, passengers

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – A Palm Harbor man is accused of shooting at an Uber driver while she had passengers in her car Sunday night.

Lydia Pharo said four bullets pierced her vehicle, one in the engine, one in the panel and two in the bumper.

Pharo was dropping two juveniles off at a home on Indiana Avenue when detectives say David Grenke opened fire.

Pinellas County investigators said he fired four to five shots with a .40 caliber handgun.

“I just thought of him as a crazy man with a gun, just going out of control and just shooting everywhere and not really caring about the direction he’s firing at,” said Pharo.

She said she tried to take off.

“I put my window down on the passenger side and said, ‘don’t shoot me, I’m an Uber driver.’ I said ‘I don’t know what’s going on,’” said Pharo.

Deputies said Grenke believed Pharo and her passengers were vandals.

Grenke stopped by the relatives’ home to check on it. He found windows broken and doors wide open.

“The suspect did not stop to ask any of the victims of their involvement of potential vandalism that occurred,” said Sgt. Spencer Gross

Investigators said the teens were headed to a party at the nearby park. The home’s address was given as a location point.

Deputies said Grenke is not charged with attempted murder because his intent was not to kill anyone, but to scare intruders.

Pharo said Grenke should be behind bars.

“The guy does not deserve to be out on bail,” she said. “He could have hurt us. He could have killed us, I mean one of the two. We were just blessed that night.”

Grenke is charged with two counts of criminal mischief and three counts of aggravated assault.

