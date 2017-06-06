Leaked documents: Russian hackers targeted Florida Supervisors of Elections

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Russian hacking scandal has hit the Tampa Bay area. A leaked intelligence report claims Supervisor of Elections offices in Hillsborough, Pasco and Citrus counties were targeted by hackers prior to last year’s election.

Pasco Supervisor of Elections Brian Corley told News Channel 8 safeguards in place, including staff not clicking on unknown links, prevented trouble.

“Our staff is trained so that it was never an issue and in no way impacted the election administration what so ever,” he said.

News of the hacking attempt is part of leaked documents from a 25-year old intelligence contractor. The emails looked like they came from a voter registration vendor called VR Systems.

The fact that the emails came just before the election was a red flag.

“There’s no way on God’s green earth VR Systems, or any vendor for that matter, would send an update or a patch. You just don’t do that,” said Corley.

The president of the Florida State Association of Supervisors of Elections said VR Systems warned in advance to be on the lookout for suspicious emails.

Chris Chambless’ staffers found one in the quarantine server.

He stresses tabulation systems are not attached to the internet.

“The truth of the matter is, there’s never been an identified case of hacking of any voting tabulation system in America,” said Chambless.

In Pasco County, the Supervisor of Elections is very happy they switched to paper ballots in 2008.

“Thank God we had those, because as I’ve heard it said, you can’t hack paper,” said Corley.

