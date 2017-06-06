Hillsborough deputies investigating triple shooting in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies were on scene of a shooting in Tampa Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies responded to 7802 Rideout Road in Tampa at 2:30 p.m. and found three men who had been shot.
One victim was treated at the scene and two were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Preliminary reports from the hospital say the injuries appear to be non-life threatening.
Preliminary information from the scene indicates the shooting was not random.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- Suspect dead in Polk County deputy-involved shooting
- Authorities identify disgruntled ex-worker, 5 people he killed at Orlando business
- Deputies: Man stuffed 15 bottles of motor oil, 30 DVDs down his pants at Polk 7-Eleven
- Girls sentenced in school bathroom attack that led to death
- St. Pete residents upset over hate signs posted in neighbor’s yard
>> BACK TO TOP STORIES
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.