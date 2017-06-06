Hillsborough deputies investigating triple shooting in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies were on scene of a shooting in Tampa Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to 7802 Rideout Road in Tampa at 2:30 p.m. and found three men who had been shot.

One victim was treated at the scene and two were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Preliminary reports from the hospital say the injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Preliminary information from the scene indicates the shooting was not random.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES