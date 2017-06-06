Hero dad pretends to wet his pants after 6-year-old daughter has accident at school

(WFLA) — Back in April, one dad came to the rescue of his 6-year-old daughter and earned some major points.

Ben Soward’s youngest daughter, Valerie, had an “accident” at school — she wet her pants.

After getting the school’s phone call, Ben took some water and threw it on the front of his pants and went to pick up his daughter. He said he pretended to wet his pants so she wouldn’t feel sad or embarrassed.

Valerie is the youngest of the family’s 11 children, which includes her four foster siblings. The oldest, Lucinda, posted the pictures and the heart-warming story on Twitter.

Ben said Valerie was waiting in the office with her jacket tied around her waist. Ben went up to her and sneakily said, “Valerie I need to use your backpack if we are both going to get out of here.”

Valarie took one look at her dad and saw the wet spot on his pants. She gave him a look of incredulity, but then started to laugh and gave him the backpack to cover his “accident.” The two said they walked out of the school feeling like they got away with something.

And this isn’t his first time Ben was being super dad. When Lucinda was in 8th grade, she fell while ice skating and had a huge black eye. Since she was four hours away on a field trip, Ben FaceTimed her and had painted a black eye on himself to match Lucinda’s.

Ben is a professional artist, professor of illustration at Southern Utah University and a coin designer for the US Mint.

