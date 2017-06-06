Hang out with Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo African penguins

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Favoring warmer temperatures, the African penguins at Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo don’t mind the Florida heat.

The Lowry Park Zoo has 12 African penguins in their colony. “Abe” is the oldest penguin in the group, hatched in 1992. “Thalia” is the youngest, hatched in 2014.

“Thumbelina,” “Flanninigan” and “Violet” are other penguins you can see when visiting the zoo. When visiting, you can tell males apart from females by what flipper they wear a band on. Males wear bands on their right flipper; females have bands on their left flipper.

The penguins with same colored bands at the zoo are a mated pair. African penguins mate for life!

Join Daisy Ruth on the WFLA Facebook page Wednesday at noon to hang out with the penguins and ask questions of the zoo’s knowledgeable staff.

