Gov. Scott signs bill abolishing Hillsborough County Public Transportation Commission

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Governor Rick Scott signed a bill into law Tuesday that dissolves the Hillsborough County Public Transportation Commission.

The Florida Senate voted in May to send the bill to Gov. Scott’s desk.

The PTC had been under investigation by the FDLE in recent months for favoring cab companies over services like Lyft and Uber.

Scott signed 29 bills into law and vetoed two on Tuesday.

