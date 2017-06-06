‘Ghost worker’ hearing underway that could oust Tampa longshoreman union execs

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A union hearing is underway in Tampa that may spell trouble for leaders of the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) Local 1402 that supplies dock workers to Port Tampa Bay and Port Manatee.

On Monday, an Eight on Your Side investigation revealed allegations of ghost workers, or people paid as dock workers who don’t actually perform any work, who have reportedly been on the union payroll for at least five years.

Now, top ILA executives are holding a hearing in Tampa with the Local 1402 executive board and trustees to determine whether there is enough evidence of corruption and financial malfeasance to remove Local 1402 union executives from power and replace them with trustees appointed by the ILA.

Last week, 1402 Union President James Harrell told Eight on Your Side he didn’t know anything about ghost workers that were allegedly uncovered by a newly elected trustee of the Local 1402 pension board.

During a break in the hearing Tuesday, Harrell said he is not worried about losing his $106,000 job as Local 1402 President.

Meanwhile, more than a dozen rank and file ILA members who are not allowed to attend the closed hearing spent Tuesday milling around the lobby of the Holiday Inn Westshore in Tampa. Some of them say they are eager for a change in leadership and believe they have lost thousands of hours of work and benefits due to ghost workers on the union payroll.

We will have more on this unfolding story tonight at six on News Channel Eight.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES