Georgia man wrangles snake out of gas pump

CEDARTOWN, Ga. (WFLA/NBC) – A Georgia man is being called a hero for pulling a nearly four-foot long snake from inside a gas pump.
Brandon Radke pulled the rat snake out from inside the pump at a gas station in Cedertown, Georgia.
He used his shirt and the nozzle of the pump to wrangle the reptile.
He called the removal “no big deal.” Rat snakes are non-venomous.
Once wrangled from the pump, the snake was released back into the wild in the nearby woods.
