George and Amal Clooney welcome birth of twins

By Published:
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2016 file photo, Amal Clooney, left, and George Clooney arrive at the world premiere of "Hail, Caesar!" in Los Angeles. George and Amal Clooney have welcomed twins Ella and Alexander Clooney. The pair was born Tuesday morning, June 6, 2017, according to George Clooneys publicist Stan Rosenfield. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — George and Amal Clooney are now parents of twins and, rest assured, George is doing fine.

The Clooneys welcomed Ella and Alexander on Tuesday morning, the couple announced in a joint statement. Both children, born at a hospital in London, are “happy, healthy and doing fine.”

“George is sedated and should recover in a few days,” read the statement.

Clooney, 56, and lawyer Amal Alamuddin, 39, married in 2014. These are the first children for both.

No other details were immediately available. The Clooneys had been living in London while awaiting the arrival of their babies.

