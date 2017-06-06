Gelatin Plunge

On a hot summer day you might want to jump into a pool but we know a better way to cool off. How about jumping into a pool of gelatin? The fun is happening Saturday June 17th from 11am till 2pm at the AAA building on Westshore Boulevard and it’s all to support the Children’s Cancer Center. Patty O’Leary, CEO of the Children’s Cancer Center and Katelyne Ballesteros a child ambassador are here to tell us more.
