Garcia, Sanchez, Frazier homer as White Sox beat Rays 4-2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Avisail Garcia, Volmer Sanchez and Todd Frazier homered, helping the Chicago White Sox stop a five-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.
Chris Beck (1-0) escaped a bases-loaded jam in the sixth inning to get the victory in relief of Jose Quintana, who avoided becoming the first pitcher in the major leagues to lose eight games this season.
Garcia led off the seventh with a solo homer, snapping a 1-1 tie against Chris Archer (4-4), who also gave up a lead-off homer to Sanchez on the fourth pitch of the game.
Jose Abreu added an RBI single in the eighth before Frazier led off the ninth with a homer off Ryan Garton.
Evan Longoria drove in a run for Tampa Bay with a first-inning single off Quintana, who allowed one run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings. Jesus Sucre had an eighth-inning sacrifice fly for the Rays, who have lost four straight.
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- Suspect dead in Polk County deputy-involved shooting
- Authorities identify disgruntled ex-worker, 5 people he killed at Orlando business
- Deputies: Man stuffed 15 bottles of motor oil, 30 DVDs down his pants at Polk 7-Eleven
- Girls sentenced in school bathroom attack that led to death
- St. Pete residents upset over hate signs posted in neighbor’s yard
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.