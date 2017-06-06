Former Florida congressman weighs in on London terror attack

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The latest terror attack in London has President Donald Trump once again taking to Twitter.

Shortly after the attack Saturday night, President Trump tweeted that the United States will do whatever it can to help the people of England. But some political analysts say the Trump administration has already done more harm than good by straining international relations, especially with England.

The suicide-bomber attack at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester two weeks ago killed 22 people and injured dozens of others.

Not long after, U.S. officials reportedly leaked classified information in connection with that investigation.

News Channel 8 asked former Florida Congressman David Jolly if he thought that would affect sharing information with the London Bridge investigation.

“It absolutely will,” he said. “Our allies have said as much. So will the fact that President Trump in a meeting with the Russians actually disclosed an intelligence source related to Israel.”

Jolly, who lost his seat in the 13th Congressional District to Charlie Crist, is a Republican widely known for criticizing the President, and told News Channel 8 that leaking that kind of information puts the U.S. in danger.

“It will ultimately make the U.S. less safe if our intelligence community or our President are releasing classified information to the security of the world,” Jolly said.

With this weekend’s latest bloodbath in London, that makes three terrorist attacks in England since March.

We asked Jolly if he believes England could possibly be the prime target for terrorists.

“A lot of Western Europe could be, including the United Kingdom and also the United States,” he said. “Listen, this is a dangerous world we live in.”

Early Sunday morning, British Prime Minister Theresa May announced authorities have thwarted five plots since March, and Jolly believes the U.S. is disrupting more of these very same type of attacks.

When asked why we are not seeing attacks like those in the United States, Jolly said, “Kudos to our law enforcement and our intelligence officers who disrupt these types of attacks every day.”

“Listen, there is homegrown terror, people of homegrown terror, in all 50 states right now and our law enforcement officers have done a great job in disrupting it,” he said. “This is not about a nation state conflict. This is not about going into war in Syria or Iraq or Afghanistan, but we do need to precisely target and disrupt where this is originating.”

