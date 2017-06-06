Co-worker had asked for protection from workplace gunman

Law enforcement personnel investigate the scene where the scene where multiple people were killed in a shooting at a business in Orlando, Monday, June 5, 2017.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — A co-worker of the gunman in a workplace shooting in Orange County had requested a protective injunction against him three years ago but then withdrew it without explanation.

CORRECTS FROM NEUMAN TO NEUMANN – This March 19, 2010 booking photo made available by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, shows John Robert Neumann Jr., who was arrested for possession of marijuana. Neumann killed several people and then took his own life at an Orlando, Fla., awning factory Monday, June 5, 2017. (Seminole Country Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Court records show the co-worker requested two petitions against John Neumann in 2014 following a physical encounter outside the Fiamma plant where they both worked.

The co-worker wasn’t among the five victims of Monday’s workplace shooting.

The first petition, for stalking, was dismissed by a judge for lacking facts that supported its need.

The second petition, filed the next day, was for “repeat violence.” A temporary injunction was granted but never served because servers couldn’t find Neumann’s address.

At a court hearing 11 days later, Neumann’s co-worker asked for the petition to be dismissed with no reason given in the court records.

A phone number for the co-worker on Tuesday was disconnected.

