Co-worker had asked for protection from workplace gunman

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — A co-worker of the gunman in a workplace shooting in Orange County had requested a protective injunction against him three years ago but then withdrew it without explanation.

Court records show the co-worker requested two petitions against John Neumann in 2014 following a physical encounter outside the Fiamma plant where they both worked.

The co-worker wasn’t among the five victims of Monday’s workplace shooting.

The first petition, for stalking, was dismissed by a judge for lacking facts that supported its need.

The second petition, filed the next day, was for “repeat violence.” A temporary injunction was granted but never served because servers couldn’t find Neumann’s address.

At a court hearing 11 days later, Neumann’s co-worker asked for the petition to be dismissed with no reason given in the court records.

A phone number for the co-worker on Tuesday was disconnected.

