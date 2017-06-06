Chlorine resistant crypto found in several Pinellas County public pools

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – There’s more than just children swimming in pools this summer. There’s a nasty parasite known as crypto that’s been found in several Pinellas County public pools and it’s making people very sick.
So far there’s been thirteen cases, keeping pool inspectors busy.
Before you make the plunge into the pool this summer, you might want to think about this poopy parasite.
“It’s related to stool in the water, where the infected person has diarrhea or something and it spreads in the water, and then everyone else who is in there who may swallow it or come in contact with it also gets sick,” said Maggie Hall with the Florida Department of Health, Pinellas County.
We’re talking the kind of sick you don’t want on your summer vacation.
“You will get diarrhea, cramps and vomiting, so it’s not pleasant,” said Hall.
Crypto spreads fast once it’s in the water.
“It could be one leaky diaper,” said Hall.
The parasite is chlorine resistant and can live in a pool for up to ten days. The only way you can get rid of it is to shock a pool and close it for 48 hours.
The only way you can be in the clear for sure is to never ingest pool water. You can check the county’s pool inspections by going online.
For the username and password type “public.” For the file cabinet type “PINCHD.” Then, hit “retrieve” on the left side of the page. In the program drop down box select “swimming pools/spas.”
Follow Jana Jones on Facebook
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- Suspect dead in Polk County deputy-involved shooting
- Authorities identify disgruntled ex-worker, 5 people he killed at Orlando business
- Deputies: Man stuffed 15 bottles of motor oil, 30 DVDs down his pants at Polk 7-Eleven
- Girls sentenced in school bathroom attack that led to death
- St. Pete residents upset over hate signs posted in neighbor’s yard
>> BACK TO TOP STORIES
threatening weather hits
There is no other weather app like it.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.