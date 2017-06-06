Chlorine resistant crypto found in several Pinellas County public pools

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – There’s more than just children swimming in pools this summer. There’s a nasty parasite known as crypto that’s been found in several Pinellas County public pools and it’s making people very sick.

So far there’s been thirteen cases, keeping pool inspectors busy.

Before you make the plunge into the pool this summer, you might want to think about this poopy parasite.

“It’s related to stool in the water, where the infected person has diarrhea or something and it spreads in the water, and then everyone else who is in there who may swallow it or come in contact with it also gets sick,” said Maggie Hall with the Florida Department of Health, Pinellas County.

We’re talking the kind of sick you don’t want on your summer vacation.

“You will get diarrhea, cramps and vomiting, so it’s not pleasant,” said Hall.

Crypto spreads fast once it’s in the water.

“It could be one leaky diaper,” said Hall.

The parasite is chlorine resistant and can live in a pool for up to ten days. The only way you can get rid of it is to shock a pool and close it for 48 hours.

The only way you can be in the clear for sure is to never ingest pool water. You can check the county’s pool inspections by going online.

For the username and password type “public.” For the file cabinet type “PINCHD.” Then, hit “retrieve” on the left side of the page. In the program drop down box select “swimming pools/spas.”

