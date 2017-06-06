Astronomers discover planet hotter than most stars

(WFLA/CNN) — NASA says a newly discovered planet is so hot, it’s being vaporized by its own star.
Kelt-9B has a dayside temperature of more than 7,800 Fahrenheit and NASA says it’s hotter than most stars.
The planet is described in this week’s issue of the Journal Nature and at a presentation at the American Astronomical Society spring meeting.
An international research team says the planet’s blue A-type star, called Kelt-9, which is nearly twice as hot as our sun, is possibly unraveling the planet through evaporation because it radiates so much ultraviolet radiation.
The team says Kelt-9B is tidally locked to its star, as the moon is to earth, so one side of the planet is always facing toward the star, and the other side is in perpetual darkness.
