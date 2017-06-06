$49 tickets? Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour fare sale

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Southwest Airlines has kicked off its twice a year fare sale, and there are some cheap tickets from Tampa if you’re not looking to go far.

The sale launched Tuesday morning and is good for travel dates between August 22 and December 13. There are also other restrictions, such as not being able to buy tickets for flights on Fridays and Sundays, and the fares apply to non-stop options only.

Regardless of the fine print (which you can read here), there are still some great deals for people looking for a quick vacation. One-way sale fares for domestic flights are $49, $79, $99 and $127.

From Tampa, just $49 will get you a one-way ticket to Ft. Lauderdale. For $79 you can explore Atlanta, Baltimore, Birmingham or New Orleans. $99 will get you to Buffalo, Columbus, Indianapolis, Louisville, Memphis, Milwaukee, Nashville, Pittsburg, Providence, Raleigh, San Antonio or St. Louis. There are also flights available to Denver, Rochester and Kansas City for $127 per one-way ticket.

For those looking to travel a bit further, you can take a trip to Havana, Cuba for just $89.

You only have until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, June 8 to purchase tickets at the lower fares.

Click here to check out all the available flights.

