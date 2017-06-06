$49 tickets? Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour fare sale

By Published:
(AP Photo/Matt York, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Southwest Airlines has kicked off its twice a year fare sale, and there are some cheap tickets from Tampa if you’re not looking to go far.

The sale launched Tuesday morning and is good for travel dates between August 22 and December 13. There are also other restrictions, such as not being able to buy tickets for flights on Fridays and Sundays, and the fares apply to non-stop options only.

Regardless of the fine print (which you can read here), there are still some great deals for people looking for a quick vacation. One-way sale fares for domestic flights are $49, $79, $99 and $127.

From Tampa, just $49 will get you a one-way ticket to Ft. Lauderdale. For $79 you can explore Atlanta, Baltimore, Birmingham or New Orleans. $99 will get you to Buffalo, Columbus, Indianapolis, Louisville, Memphis, Milwaukee, Nashville, Pittsburg, Providence, Raleigh, San Antonio or St. Louis. There are also flights available to Denver, Rochester and Kansas City for $127 per one-way ticket.

For those looking to travel a bit further, you can take a trip to Havana, Cuba for just $89.

You only have until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, June 8 to purchase tickets at the lower fares.

Click here to check out all the available flights.

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s