British police name 3rd London attacker

LONDON (AP) — British police have named the third London Bridge attacker at 22-year-old Youssef Zaghba, believed to be an Italian national of Moroccan descent.

Police said Tuesday he is from east London and his family has been notified.

Police say he was not a “subject of interest” to police or the intelligence services.

The other two attackers were named Monday as Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane.

