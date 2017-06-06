3 exotic cats from Ohio arrive at Tampa’s Big Cat Rescue

By Published:
Zucari, a 2-year-old African Serval rescued from Ohio and brought to Tampa. (Courtesy Big Cat Rescue)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three exotic cats from an illegal breeder in Ohio have found a new home in Tampa.

Big Cat Rescue drove to Ohio to pick up two Caracals and one African Serval, and brought them back to the sanctuary inTampa early this morning.

Cyrus, a 6-year-old Caracal rescued from Ohio and brought to Tampa. (Courtesy Big Cat Rescue)

The owner of the exotic cats willingly surrendered them to the Ohio Department of Agriculture when it was discovered she had them, violating Ohio law. The department then got in touch with Big Cat Rescue and asked them to provide a home for the surrendered animals.

The three cats arriving are 6-year-old Cyrus, a male Caracal; 6-year-old Chaos, a female Caracal; and 2-year-old Zucari, a male Serval. All three are native to Africa.

Now that the cats are in Tampa, rescuers say they will have to be spayed and neutered, and examined to make sure there are no other health issues.

Chaos, a 6-year-old Caracal rescued from Ohio and brought to Tampa. (Courtesy Big Cat Rescue)

