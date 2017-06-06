11-year-old boy with autism conquers fear of roller coasters

(WFLA/NBC News) — An 11-year-old boy with autism is conquering his fears of loud noises and sudden movements.

Rollercoasters can be loud and scary for anyone .. but especially for those with autism who are sensitive to loud noises and sudden movements.

With lots of support, Logan, who has autism and is known on YouTube as “The Koaster Kid,” strapped in and rode all 13 of Six Flags New England’s coasters.

The Ohio 11-year-old used to be afraid of sudden movements and loud noises, which is obviously something you can’t avoid at a theme park.

But now, he travels all around the country with his father to ride roller coasters to inspire kids to be brave and overcome their fears.

Logan did just that on his most recent trip to Six Flags.

“We are riding all 13 coasters to raise money for autism speaks and donating 113 theme parks tickets so all the kids can experience the awesomeness of this park,” said Logan Koiner the “Koaster Kid.”

Six Flags New England will be donating more than 100 admission tickets to Autism Speaks on behalf of Logan.

