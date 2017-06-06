11-year-old boy with autism conquers fear of roller coasters

By Published:
Busch Gardens! Roller coasters, animals, and entertainments galore.

(WFLA/NBC News) — An 11-year-old boy with autism is conquering his fears of loud noises and sudden movements.

Rollercoasters can be loud and scary for anyone .. but especially for those with autism who are sensitive to loud noises and sudden movements.

With lots of support, Logan, who has autism and is known on YouTube as “The Koaster Kid,” strapped in and rode all 13 of Six Flags New England’s coasters.

The Ohio 11-year-old used to be afraid of sudden movements and loud noises, which is obviously something you can’t avoid at a theme park.

But now, he travels all around the country with his father to ride roller coasters to inspire kids to be brave and overcome their fears.

Logan did just that on his most recent trip to Six Flags.

“We are riding all 13 coasters to raise money for autism speaks and donating 113 theme parks tickets so all the kids can experience the awesomeness of this park,” said Logan Koiner the “Koaster Kid.”

Six Flags New England will be donating more than 100 admission tickets to Autism Speaks on behalf of Logan.

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s