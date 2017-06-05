Your child’s summer camp tuition could be tax deductible

(WFLA) — The cost of summer camp for your kids could pay off, come tax time.

Working parents can save around $1,000 per child, up to two children, depending on their income.

That’s courtesy of the federal Child and Dependent Care Credit.

There are some conditions, overnight camps, for example, do not qualify.

Children have to be younger than 13, and if there is a stay at home spouse, the credit won’t kick in.

Payments must be made to the institution or person, and you have to include their address and federal tax identification number on your tax return.

Get more information about the Child and Dependent Care Credit here, on the IRS website.

Find out if you qualify for the Child and Dependent Care Credit here.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES