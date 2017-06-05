Woman arrested after St. Pete crime spree

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A Monday morning crime spree in St. Petersburg ended with a woman facing several charges.

It started with a carjacking on 36th Avenue North around 9:45 a.m. Police say 31-year-old Michelle LaMotte walked up to another woman who was sitting in a red Chevrolet rental car, and started hitting and kicking her. Eventually, she was able to get the keys from the victim and drove off in the stolen Chevy.

An officer nearby then noticed LaMotte driving erratically and saw her hit another car at an intersection before driving away.

Police say the hit-and-run damaged one of the Chevy’s tires, limiting its speed to around 10 miles per hour. The officer who witnessed the crash tried to pull LaMotte over, but she refused.

That’s when police say she hit a second car at a different intersection. She then apparently jumped out of the Chevy and got into the car she had just hit to try and take it from the driver.

LaMotte was taken into custody and transported to a nearby hospital for medical clearance. While she was at the hospital, police say she slapped the hand of an officer who was reading her Miranda rights. She’s also accused of grabbing the Miranda card and throwing it.

Police have not yet said exactly what charges LaMotte is facing.

